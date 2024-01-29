Chargers Daily Links: BFTB? It all makes sense now

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Last week following the news that the Chargers were hiring Jim Harbaugh as their next head coach, the L.A. Times put out a very...familiar...headline about the news.

I don’t know about you, but it sure feels like the site’s name now makes a lot more sense. Who knew we were all just sitting around waiting for Jim Harbaugh to get hired? All these years of wondering what deeper meaning the site name had and now we’re finally here. What a time to be alive!

And now for today’s links.

John Harbaugh said he was a bit “starstruck” when he first spoke with Justin Herbert (ESPN)

The Chargers confirmed an interview with Joe Hortiz for their general manager vacancy (Chargers.com)

The Chargers requested an interview with former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady for their offensive coordinator position (Chargers Wire)

Jim Harbaugh raved about Keenan Allen and Derwin James in first interview since being named head coach (Bolt Beat)

Travis Kelce set the NFL record for the most receptions in postseason history (ESPN)

Bill Belichick is not likely to coach in 2024 (CBS Sports)

The Steelers are interviewing former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith for their offensive coordinator opening (NFL.com)

The Bills are interviewing Mike Caldwell for their defensive coordinator opening (Pro Football Talk)

Zay Flowers had a good game going against the Chiefs...and then he didn’t (Touchdown Wire)

The Lions gave away a Super Bowl berth to the 49ers (The Ringer)