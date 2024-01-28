Eagles hiring Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator

Following the hiring of Jim Harbaugh as the Chargers’ newest head coach, Kellen Moore was once again allowed by the team to interview for offensive coordinator positions elsewhere, essentially confirming that he would not be retained as part of the new staff.

On Saturday evening, it was officially reported that Moore is set to become the next offensive coordinator for the Eagles who had parted ways with Brian Johnson following their loss to the Buccaneers in the wild card round.

Another big assistant move in Philadelphia: Eagles are hiring former Chargers and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator, per sources.



Eagles coordinators now will be Moore and Vic Fangio. pic.twitter.com/5i4qmVAEPB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2024

In Moore’s lone season with the Chargers, he endured a number of injuries to some of his best players, including a torn ACL for wideout Mike Williams, a non-emergent heart condition that forced an early retirement for center Corey Linsley, and four missed games apiece for both quarterback Justin Herbert and receiver Keenan Allen.

By the end of the year, the Chargers were ranked 18th in total offense (329.4), including 25th in rushing (96.6) and 13th in passing (232.8). At times, Moore’s ability to call an offense was on full display. They had big games against some of the toughest opponent’s on their schedule, but those showings ended up being more the exception as opposed to the rule.

Following the loss of Herbert for the final four games, the Chargers went 0-4, becoming the only team in the NFL to have a backup quarterback start multiple games and fail to win any of them.

This hire now confirms that Herbert will have his fourth different offensive coordinator during his first five seasons in the NFL. It’s certainly not ideal, but if Jim Harbaugh is everything everyone believes him to be, the team’s star quarterback will be in good hands.