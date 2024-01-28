 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eagles hiring Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator

Moore only got one injury-riddled season to call the offense for the Chargers.

By Michael Peterson
/ new
Los Angeles Chargers v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Following the hiring of Jim Harbaugh as the Chargers’ newest head coach, Kellen Moore was once again allowed by the team to interview for offensive coordinator positions elsewhere, essentially confirming that he would not be retained as part of the new staff.

On Saturday evening, it was officially reported that Moore is set to become the next offensive coordinator for the Eagles who had parted ways with Brian Johnson following their loss to the Buccaneers in the wild card round.

In Moore’s lone season with the Chargers, he endured a number of injuries to some of his best players, including a torn ACL for wideout Mike Williams, a non-emergent heart condition that forced an early retirement for center Corey Linsley, and four missed games apiece for both quarterback Justin Herbert and receiver Keenan Allen.

By the end of the year, the Chargers were ranked 18th in total offense (329.4), including 25th in rushing (96.6) and 13th in passing (232.8). At times, Moore’s ability to call an offense was on full display. They had big games against some of the toughest opponent’s on their schedule, but those showings ended up being more the exception as opposed to the rule.

Following the loss of Herbert for the final four games, the Chargers went 0-4, becoming the only team in the NFL to have a backup quarterback start multiple games and fail to win any of them.

This hire now confirms that Herbert will have his fourth different offensive coordinator during his first five seasons in the NFL. It’s certainly not ideal, but if Jim Harbaugh is everything everyone believes him to be, the team’s star quarterback will be in good hands.

More From Bolts From The Blue

Loading comments...