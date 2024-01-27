Michigan DC Jesse Minter will join Jim Harbaugh with Chargers

It’s looks as if new head coach Jim Harbaugh has filled his first coordinator position with the Chargers.

According to the Maize & Blue Review, the Michigan Wolverines community for Rivals.com, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is reportedly leaving the school for the chance to call the defense for Harbaugh and the Chargers. Minter is one of the brightest defensive minds in both the professional and college football and will now look to turn around one of the worst units in the NFL over the past three seasons.

BREAKING: Jesse Minter is leaving Michigan to explore NFL opportunities.https://t.co/h5B1KMr6tG — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) January 27, 2024

Minter took over as defensive coordinator for Michigan prior to the 2022 season after prior DC Mike Macdonald took the same position with John Harbaugh and the Ravens.

During the Wolverines’ 2023 national title run, Minter helped lead them to the No. 1 defense in points allowed per game at 15.3. That also included the second-ranked pass defense (157.0) and sixth-ranked rushing defense (90.0). In 2022, he still had the Wolverines within the top-10 for points allowed at 16.1 (seventh) while they were 20th in passing and seventh in rushing.

With several defensive players from Michigan having elected for this year”s draft, like defensive back Mike Sainristil and defensive tackle Kris Jenkins, don’t be surprised to see some of them targeted by the Chargers when they’re on the clock in April.