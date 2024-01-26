Kellen Moore to interview for OC position with trio of teams

Following the hiring of head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers are now allowing current offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to interview with other teams about their vacant coordinator positions.

Moore is reportedly meeting with the Browns on Friday while having already met with the Eales virtually earlier in the week. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Moore also has a scheduled meeting with the Buccaneers on this coming Monday.

The #Buccaneers will interview #Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their OC job on Monday, sources say. Moore interviews with the #Browns today. The #Eagles have talked to him via virtual meeting. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 26, 2024

Moore was one of 15 candidates to interview with the Chargers for their head coach position but ultimately fell short. Still, he developed a good rapport with his players and is well respected in the locker room. I’ve mentioned time and time again that being able to provide Justin Herbert with consistency at offensive coordinator should be a priority, but it ultimately looks like he’ll be on his fourth play-caller in five seasons as a professional.

The 2023 season was plagued by injuries to a number of impact players on offense, including wide receiver Mike Williams (torn ACL in Week Three) and center Corey Linsley (non-emergent heart issue) who both missed all but a handful of games this seasons. By the end of the season, Herbert had also missed the final four games due to a hand injury.

When the season came to an end, the Chargers were ranked 18th in total offense, 13th in passing yards, 25th in rushing, and 21st in points per game.