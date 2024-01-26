Chargers Daily Links: Friday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

It’s a beautiful Friday here at Bolts From The Blue. The birds are chirping. The sun is shining just a bit brighter. A squirrel even woke me up in bed and said, “Michael, get up! Jim Harbaugh is the head coach of the Chargers!”

It was wild. I promise none of that story is fabricated.

And now for today’s links.

The Chargers confirmed a second interview with Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown (Chargers.com)

Eagles, Browns to interview Kellen Moore for their OC positions (Chargers Wire)

Five defensive coordinators who could be hired under Jim Harbaugh (Chargers Wire)

Three favorites to be named the Chargers general manager (Bolt Beat)

The Panthers are hiring Bucs OC David Canales as their next head coach (ESPN)

Ranking the NFL’s final four teams left in the playoffs (CBS Sports)

There’s no indication that Bill Belichick is in the running for one of the remaining head coach openings (NFL.com)

The Falcons are hiring Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to be their next head coach (NFL.com)

NFL expressed confidence in the grass playing surface for this year’s Super Bowl (Pro Football Talk)

The Ravens defense will present some unique challenges for the Chiefs (Touchdown Wire)