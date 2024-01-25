Chargers Daily Links: Jim Harbaugh celebration thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The deed has been done and Jim Harbaugh is officially the next coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Today is a day of celebration so let’s do just that.

Hop in the comments and tell us how you’re all feeling after yesterday’s phenomenal news!

And now for today’s links.

