Chargers bringing back Giants Assistant GM Brandon Brown for second interview

With all the hype and attention on the Chargers’ search for their next head coach, reports are finally coming out about the team’s general manager search progressing into its second wave of interviews. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Chargers are hosting Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown for a second interview on Wednesday. Brown is first GM candidate to be invited back for a second interview as the Chargers continue showing their intrigue towards one of the NFL’s brightest young executives.

While talks continue with Jim Harbaugh, the #Chargers are also moving forward in their general manager search: #Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown is in L.A. today for a second interview, per sources. A rising young executive. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2024

Brown is coming off his second season as assistant general manager of the Giants. The 35-year old spent the prior five seasons as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles where he spent the 2021 season as the team’s director of player personnel. Before joining the Eagles in 2017, Brown spent two season as a scout for the Colts in 2015 and 2016.

Brown did not have a career as a player in the NFL but he did play collegiately at Fordham University where he was a four-year letterman as a defensive back.