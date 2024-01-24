Chargers to hire Jim Harbaugh as next head coach

The same day Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh was brought in for a second head-coaching interview, the Chargers are reportedly set to make him their next head coach. The news was broken by NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport. Harbaugh now becomes the franchise’s 18th head coach in their history and is now set to lead the franchise forward alongside a general manager yet to be named.

Breaking: Jim Harbaugh is leaving Michigan to accept the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers, sources tell ESPN.



The Chargers get their man while the national champions now have a head-coach opening.

Harbaugh spent the past nine seasons with the Wolverines, capping off his last season with a National Championship. He’s compiled a record of 86-25, including winning the last three Big Ten Championships.

Prior to Michigan, Harbaugh compiled a 44-19 record in four years as head coach of the 49ers. Three of his four seasons included double-digit victories, on top of a trip to Super Bowl XLVIII where he fell short to the Ravens and his brother, John.

Harbaugh has been a winner just about everywhere he has been a head coach. It started when he was at the University of San Diego (29-6 record in three seasons) before moving to Stanford (left the Cardinal as the 4th-ranked team in the country) before he hopped to the NFL. After winning a national title with his alma mater.

Harbaugh will now set his sights on his next great coaching feat: Winning the first Super Bowl in Chargers franchise history.