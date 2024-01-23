Raiders closing in on hiring Tom Telesco as general manager

Tom Telesco, the former general manager of the Chargers for over a decade, has found a new home.

According to multiple reports, the Raiders are nearing an agreement to make Telesco their newest general manager. The move would complete the biggest two moves of their offseason after they hired Antonio Pierce to be their head coach. Now, the Raiders will go about filling their front office and coaching staff.

Sources: All signs point to the #Raiders hiring former #Chargers GM Tom Telesco as their new GM. A surprise!



Telesco built one of the NFL’s best rosters over a decade with the rival Chargers. Now, he’s expected to stay in the division. pic.twitter.com/bJuXuAx39n — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2024

So for my analysis on this whole thing? I think it’s quite hysterical, to be honest.

Tom Telesco got by on a reputation of “building one of the best rosters of the past decade” according to the talking heads in the media. While it’s fair to agree that looked good on paper, it never truly came to fruition on the field. In his 10+ years at the helm, Telesco made it to the playoffs three times, winning two games and ending up on the wrong side of one of the biggest blown leads in postseason history.

His roster became one so top-heavy that essentially any injury to a key starter meant the season was headed for a wash. Even some his best first-round picks - Joey Bosa, Derwin James, Rashawn Slater — have all missed significant time at one point or another. But when they’re all healthy and playing together (a rare occasion) they were a pretty good team. It’s just unfortunate that that couldn’t be made to happen as often as fans wanted.

Until the very end, he threw his third-round picks in the trash and couldn’t land any valuable talent in the later rounds. Now, he goes to the Raiders where he’ll be asked to build that franchise into a contender, something he got close to a number times in Los Angeles...on paper at least.