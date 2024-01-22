Chargers to meet with Jim Harbaugh for second HC interview

As if there was any doubt about it, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will have a second interview with the Chargers for their head coach vacancy. The news was first reported by NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Late last week, it was reported that the Chargers would bring in four to six coaches in the coming days for second interviews. While none of them are confirmed, don’t be surprised to see names such as former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson get the call for another interview. All three are easily some of this year’s top candidates for head coaching jobs and the Chargers should truly be happy to land either of them.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is expected to meet this week for a second time with the Los Angeles Chargers about their head-coaching job, per sources. pic.twitter.com/mRQ1C6tNeC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2024

Now, of course, the main target is and always has been Harbaugh. We were told the Chargers would “cast a wide net” and that”s exactly what they’re doing, but I don’t think the lack of focus on Harbaugh should be seen as a negative. The Chargers are using this opportunity to question some of the NFL’s best and brightest in hopes of gleaning all the information they need to build the best franchise possible.

The Chargers should be better off for putting in all this effort, regardless of who gets the job in the end. But who am I kidding? We all know it’s Harbaugh or bust in 2024.