Chargers Daily Links: Who will advance to the conference championship games?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

This morning, I want to hear everyone’s predictions for this weekends divisional round. Go ahead and hop in the comments below with all your thoughts and predictions about who will be playing in next week’s conference championship games and don’t forget to tell us why!

And now for today’s links.

The Chargers completed an interview with former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel (Chargers.com)

Five things to know about former Stanford head coach David Shaw (Chargers.com)

Chargers home and away opponents for 2024 (Chargers Wire)

Did the Chargers interview David Shaw to potentially be Jim Harbaugh’s OC? (Bolt Beat)

Check out this All-Rookie team from the 2023 season (NFL.com)

Former Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury is interviewing to be the next offensive coordinator for the Bears (NFL.com)

Former Patriots OC Bill O’Brien is joining Ohio State as their new OC (ESPN)

Patrick Mahomes could join a rare group of QBs with 13 playoffs wins this weekend (Pro Football Talk)

The Ravens will be getting a different CJ Stroud in the playoffs (Touchdown Wire)

11 rules for hiring a NFL head coach (The Ringer)