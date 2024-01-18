Chargers interview David Shaw for head coach vacancy

On Thursday afternoon, the Chargers announced that they had completed an interview with former Stanford head coach David Shaw for their head coach vacancy. The interview of Shaw actually completes the requirements for the Rooney Rule which means the Chargers are allowed to hire their next head coach whenever they please.

Shaw might be an intriguing name for fans to hear not only for his obvious ties to Jim Harbaugh, but also that he’s been out of coaching for multiple years and his name likely wasn’t on anyone’s short list of who would be making the interview rounds this offseason.

For those who don’t remember, Shaw took over as the head coach of Stanford following Harbaugh’s departure to the 49ers after the 2010 season. Shaw had previously worked under Harbaugh with the Cardinal from 2007-2010 as the team’s offensive coordinator. Prior to that, Shaw coached wide receivers with Harbaugh at the University of San Diego.

While at the helm of the Cardinal, Shaw won three Pac-12 championships and four Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors. In 2017, Shaw was named the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year, the same year he became the winningest coach in Stanford history.

Shaw resigned as head coach at Stanford after he finished consecutive seasons with a 3-9 record.