Chargers Daily Links: Thursday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The Jim Harbaugh rumors continue to swirl and swirl. Recent odds from Las Vegas had Harbaugh to the Chargers surging up to -500. Do they know something already that we don't? Seems like a foregone conclusion at times but we simply don't know until something finally happens. With the Chargers or with someone else.

You all know what to do! Feel free to use this thread however you see fit!

And now for today’s links.

The Chargers completed an interview with Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds (Chargers.com)

The Chargers completed an interview with Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland (Chargers.com)

PFF believes this pending free agent could be a good fit for the Chargers (Chargers Wire)

Could the Falcons be a real contender for Jim Harbaugh? (Bolt Beat)

Jason Kelce will announce his future plans soon enough (NFL.com)

Tyler Higbee tore his ACL against the Rams (ESPN)

Power rankings for the remaining teams in the divisional round (Touchdown Wire)

Why Jim Harbaugh and the Falcons could be a good fit (CBS Sports)

The 2024 offseason could be the wildest coaching cycle ever (The Ringer)

Gavin Newsome vetoed a California ban on tackle football under the age of 12 (Pro Football Talk)