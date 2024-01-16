Alohi Gilman turns in stellar season, makes PFF’s 2023 All-Breakout Team

More postseason accolades continue to roll in for the Chargers.

This time around, first-year starting safety Alohi Gilman was just named to Pro Football Focus’ 2023 All-Breakout Team after a season that saw him record numerous career highs across the board. In 14 starts, Gilman recorded new high marks in tackles (73), tackles for loss (two), pass breakups (10), interceptions (two), and forced fumbles (three).

He was one of the Chargers’ most-productive and consistent players during a year where consistency was hard to come by throughout an underwhelming season.

Here’s what PFF analyst Jim Wyman had to say about the Chargers’ former sixth-round pick:

“Gilman, a sixth-round pick by the Chargers in 2020, never earned a PFF grade above 60.0 until 2023. He put up a career-best 86.1 mark — beating his previous high of 58.8 — that ranked seventh among safeties thanks in large part to an 89.2 coverage grade, which ranked fifth. Gilman also placed second in pass breakups (seven) on almost 100 fewer coverage snaps than the player he tied with, Antoine Winfield Jr.”

Another area in which Gilman improved by a good leap is his ability to help defend the run. Per PFF, Gilman finished with a season run defense grade of 75.2, nearly 20 full grade points higher than his previous career best of 58.8

The Chargers are going to have to make a number of tough choices this offseason when it comes to pending free agents and contract restructures but I believe finding a way to bring Gilman back is one of the team’s top priorities. They lack any reasonable depth behind him and Derwin James and the next coaching staff will likely find it convenient to not feel the need to overhaul most of the starters on that side of the ball.