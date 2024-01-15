Jim Harbaugh in LA Monday to meet with Chargers

According to several NFL insiders, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is expected to be in Los Angeles today to meet with the Chargers about their vacant head coach position. This is Harbaugh’s first official interview this offseason as he’s fresh off the myriad of celebrations and events following his win in the CFP national championship over Washington.

— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 15, 2024

For those wondering if the Chargers could have a deal done before he leaves the building, I’m here to bring the unfortunate news and tell you it’s not possible as of now. The Chargers must have two in-person interviews completed with minority candidates not currently employed by the NFL. They are currently at one such interview having recently met with Leslie Frazier. As it stands, I would not expect the Chargers to make a decision on a hire until later this month as they continue to cast a wide net for their search.

While it sure seems like the team is all-in on Harbaugh without outright saying it, there are still plenty more interviews to go through until we get to that point. For now, the fan base will have to stay patient and let the chips fall where they may. Harbaugh will also surely have more interviews lined up this cycle before making a decision, including the Raiders who are also being reported as serious suitors for his services.