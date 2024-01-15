Chargers Daily Links: Monday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

I hope everyone had a wonderful weekend full of stress-free football. We’ve got two more games tonight to finish Super Wild Card Weekend. Who are you all liking in tonight’s matchups? Feel free to discuss that and anything else on your minds below!

And now for today’s links.

The Chargers completed an interview with Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham (Chargers.com)

Five things to know about Ian Cunningham (Chargers.com)

Read up on Ed Dodds, a potential candidate for the general manager vacancy (Chargers Wire)

Chargers fans are convinced the Jim Harbaugh will be the guy after latest developments (Bolt Beat)

Jordan Love and the Packers stunned the Cowboys in the wild card round (NFL.com)

One question for each advancing/eliminated team (NFL.com)

Sean McVay is happy for his former quarterback Jared Goff (Pro Football Talk)

Dak Prescott backs Mike McCarthy after loss to Packers (ESPN)

What we learned from day two of Super Wild Card Weeked (CBS Sports)

The officials for Lions-Rams blew a hefty umber of calls (Touchdown Wire)