Chargers elevate EDGE Brevin Allen to active roster

Ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Dolphins, the Chargers are elevating a lone player from the practice squad. Rookie undrafted free agent Brevin Allen is being promoted to the practice squad in an attempt to reinforce the edge rusher group with Chris Rumph nursing a hamstring injury that forced him to miss Thursday and Friday’s practice.

Allen was one of two undrafted edge rushers signed by the Chargers in April, joining Andrew Farmer. He was a member of Bruce Feldman’s 2023 Freak List, a ranking of the 101 most-freakish players in college football. In 2021, Allen was named a FCS All-American after posting 9.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss. He followed that with 4.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss as a senior in 2022.

With Rumph out, Allen will be the team’s fourth edge rusher behind Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and rookie Tuli Tuipulotu.