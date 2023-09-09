We’ve broken down film of the last time the Chargers and Dolphins faced off, and we’ve discussed how we thing the game will shake out.

Let’s zoom in to the micro level a bit, and see if we can use this knowledge to give us an edge in some speculative “player prop” bets, as provided from DraftKings Sportsbook. Who do we expect to exceed expectations tomorrow?

Keenan Allen, OVER 94.5 receiving yards (+255)

Keenan closed out last season like a man on fire. He showed his hamstring injury hadn’t slowed him down a step, and he continued to showcase his premiere talent this training camp.

The Chargers open the season against a defense led by Vic Fangio who will likely simplify his scheme early on, and play plenty of two-high looks. That plays right into what Keenan Allen does best.

Then there’s this little nugget:

Dolphins CB Kader Kohu will likely be tasked with covering Keenan Allen on Sunday.



Kohu is a second-year player.



Expect Allen to have a monstrous game in Week 1.



NFL writer Joel Smyth’s bold prediction is that Allen will get at least 25 fantasy points. #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/srstbiKLJE — Chargers Central (@BoltCentral) September 8, 2023

Gerald Everett, OVER 39.5 receiving yards (+130)

We are following the same logic as my breakdown on Keenan Allen. Two-high shells should give plenty of room for the underneath routes, and Everett is the main tight end in a scheme that worked wonders for Dalton Shultz. Expect Everett to get targeted early and often.

Austin Ekeler, OVER 74.5 rushing yards (+330)

There are more conservative tiers you could choose to take (over 64.5 at +205, over 54.5 at +120), but this is a “put your money where your mouth is” bet. I like this bet because I believe in Kellen Moore’s rushing scheme. I believe in this offensive line. I believe what we saw all preseason will materialize, and Austin Ekeler will benefit from the best run blocking and scheme he’s had at this level.

I also think the Dolphins will have a tough time with Terron Armstead out, which bodes well for a heavy rush scheme in the second half.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, and let us know what your favorite bets are for tomorrow’s matchup!