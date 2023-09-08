Chargers-Dolphins Final Injury Report: LB Henley, EDGE Rumph doubtful against Fins

The injury report for the Chargers this week stayed fairly consistent from Wednesday to Friday so while no names were added throughout the week, no names came off of it either.

Rookie Daiyan Henley started the week with a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice. He never returned and is now currently doubtful to make his NFL debut in Week One. The other player who began the week on the report, third-year edge rusher Chris Rumph II, also has an injury that kept him off the practice field for both Thursday and Friday. He is doubtful for Sunday, as well.

#MIAvsLAC game status



DOUBTFUL -- Daiyan Henley, Chris Rumph — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 8, 2023

The Chargers still have five linebackers on the active roster aside from Henley so it’s not likely they need to promote anyone from the practice squad. However, the Chargers will need to promote a fourth edge rusher and their two options are currently rookie UDFAs Brevin Allen and Andrew Farmer. The latter was the better player in the preseason and my money is on him to be promoted.