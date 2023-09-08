How do you see the AFC West shaping up this season?

Earlier this week, I asked you all to let us know how you foresee the AFC West shaking out by the end of the year.

While many could roll their eyes at the proposition and say “it’s the Chiefs yet again,” I was hoping there’d be some of you who had the audacity to go against the grain and predict something wild for this year.

Curious to see what every had to say? Here are our favorite answers from this week.

Bolt Dawg#1

Here is the problem (the Chargers) have had for the past 10yrs. No matter how talented they are, I mean, a big talent gap especially at QB and skill positions..... they always have trouble with their AFC West rivals. The Chargers have only posted 1 winning record in the AFC West since 2014 and that was 2018. When the Chargers were a top 7 defense and offense in 2018. The 2018 Chargers were 4-2 in the AFC W division. But bad Raiders & Broncos teams have beaten talented Charger teams. So have a winning record in the AFC West for once. Some are saying this 2023 Chargers team is the most talented since the middle 2000’s but its an older group (within the nucleus), so I can’t agree to that. Those 2004 to 2010 Charger teams were loaded with younger talent. They let go of Burner Turner, D. Sproles, W. Welker, etc. Survived devastating injuries and arguably the overall Coaching was much more experienced than this 2023 Coaching staff. My guess is:

Chiefs 11 to 12 wins

Chargers 9 to 11 wins

Broncos 7 to 10 wins

Raiders 6 to 9 wins.

LFG_Boltz

1) Chiefs - no other team in the division has shown they can beat this team. Obviously the chargers have come close quite a few times but a win is a win and a loss is a loss. The Kelce situation, however, could potentially re-shape things a bit (at least one can hope). But their track record is still telling me they’ll end up winning 11-13 games. 2) Chargers - on a positive note, this is the deepest team they’ve had in several years. At the same time, the difficult schedule will knock the win total down a bit this season. And by the time the playoffs come around, the Chargers will be battle-tested & ready. They will win 10-12 games. 3) Denver - there is only so much Payton can do with Wilson. My belief is he agreed to become the Broncos HC with the understanding that he can pull Wilson at any time during the season. It wouldn’t shock me if this happened after week 5. They will win 6-8 games. 4) Raiders - Josh McDaniels is a bad HC. He failed in Denver as a HC, re-negged to become HC in Indy, and there have been reports of Raiders players not happy playing for him. My guess is they’ll give Aiden O’Connell a long look in the 2nd half of the season. They will win 5-7 games. In summary, with some health fortune, & a few balls bouncing the Chargers’ way, that week 18 matchup could possibly determine the division.

SD_Bolted

We all know what’s gonna happen. The Chiefs will win the division. They are unfair. It’ll like if a Seal Team went back in time to fight a Roman phalanx. The Chargers will come in 2nd. Denver 3rd, Raiders 4th.

Blue Beers

Here’s my bold prediction: The Chargers roll into week 18 at home against the Chiefs with an 11 - 5 record. The Chiefs are 12 - 4. Because the Chargers BEAT the Chiefs in week 7, they have the chance to win the AFC West if they can beat the Chiefs for a second time. Unfortunately the Chiefs are playing their first meaningful week 18 game ever, treat it like a playoff game and Andy Reid gets the best of us, winning the AFC West again, while the chargers drop all the way to 2nd wild card with 11 wins. This would be painful, and extremely Chargery.

Bolt2424

I believe this is the year we take the West. Many thought the Chiefs would take a step back last year and they were a year late. Hearing how hard Bienemy has been on his new team, makes me think he had to do with the balance of Reids approach. I think the only reason we are not picked in the top 10 is questioning Staley. The reality is, he has made changes every year and I believe learned from mistakes. Our D will be top 10, Special teams top 5, Offense top 5….11-6

Be sure to stop in next Tuesday for another Chargers Community Discusson!