Chargers Injury Report: Daiyan Henley, Chris Rumph II sit out Thursday practice

The Chargers are beginning a new season with a rather small injury report. Having any injuries to list at all is not a good thing, but fans are used to seeing a lot more than just a pair of names on the injury reports.

This week began with rookie linebacker Daiyan Henley and edge rusher Chris Rumph II as the only two players on the report and that remains the case on Thursday. The biggest difference, however, is that Rumph went from a limited participant on Wenesday to a non-participant on Thursday. Henley made no progress towards playing this Sunday as he was a non-participant for a second consecutive practice.

Both players are listed with hamstring injuries.

Seeing as both players sat out with just one practice to go before the weekend, I can easily see the coaching staff wanting to be cautious and not rush either to return this early in the year so many games to be played.