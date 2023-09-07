Chiefs vs. Lions TNF Open Thread

The opening night of the 2023 NFL season is officially here!

The reigning Super Bowl Champion Chiefs are hosting the upstart Lions who are looking to finally break through and make some noise this year in the NFC.

Both possess two of the most-entertaining offenses in the NFL but the Chiefs could end up playing without All-World tight end Travis Kelce after he reportedly hyperextended his knee during practice earlier this week.

For the Lions, they boast a pair of first-round rookies set to make their debuts tonight in running back Jahmyr Gibbs and linebacker Jack Campbell, the 2022 Dick Butkus Award Winner.

Get strapped in. It’s about to be a fun night.

Feel free to use this post to discuss anything and everything that may be on your minds during tonight’s game!