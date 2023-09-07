Chargers Daily Links: Mike Williams named fantasy WR to start in Week 1

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The start of the real 2023 NFL football fantasy of course means fantasy football is revving up, as well. For all of you degenerates like me who can’t help but find yourself in half a dozen leagues every single year, just know you’re not alone.

For those that also can’t help but lean into their bias and draft their favorite Chargers, I’m here to tell you that Week One could be a convenient payoff for doing so. According to CBS Sports fantasy football analyst Jamey Eisenberg, Williams is one of his top-five favorite receivers to start this week against the Dolphins, as team he went off against in 2022.

“When Williams is healthy you should plan to start him, and he’s ready to go for Week 1,” said Eisenberg. “Last year in Week 14 against Miami, Williams went off for six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown on six targets. I’m excited to see the Chargers move their receivers around, and Williams should see time in the slot, meaning he can avoid Xavien Howard if that’s a concern. This game should light up the scoreboard with a projected over-under of 51, and Williams has top-15 upside this week. Keenan Allen is also worth starting in all leagues as well.”

I have Williams in just one league this year but there’s no doubt he’s going to grace my starting lineup against a Dolphins secondary that will be without All-Pro Jalen Ramsey. Like Eisenberg there at the end, it’s also an ideal day to start Keenan Allen, as well.

If you managed to draft both, then I just want to say I respect your commitment to your fandom!

And now for today’s links.

