Chargers Injury Report: Rookie LB Daiyan Henley DNP on Wednesday

The Chargers dropped the first injury report of the 2023 season and it includes a pair of young defenders that are suffering from apparent hamstring injuries.

Rookie linebacker Daiyan Henley is the first player listed with a DNP designation. It was reported that he was dealing with the injury following his strong game in the preseason finale against the 49ers and it looks as if he hasn’t made a lot of progress since if he’s still not ready to return to practice almost two weeks later.

Backup edge rusher Chris Rumph II is also listed with a similar injury but he’s doing a but better than Henley seeing as he was able to practice today — albeit in a limited fashion.

If Henley cannot go on Sunday, expect the Chargers to rely on Amen Ogbongbemiga and Nick Niemann to backup starters Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray. If Rumph is sidelined, rookie Tuli Tuipulotu will see an increase in snaps behind Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.