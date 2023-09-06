Chargers vs. Dolphins Week 1: By the Numbers

The Chargers open their 2023 regular season this Sunday against the Dolphins inside SoFi Stadium.

Last year, we began posting weekly “snapshots” of each team’s statistics through the season up to that latest week and we’re back at it here in Week One of a brand new year.

The Dolphins were one of the top passing offenses in the league led by wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Both are back to wreack havoc on the NFL for another season. The Chargers secondary will be ready with Michael Davis and Derwin James leading the way.

The Chargers will also want to air it out, and with the Dolphins posting the fourth-ranked run defense a year ago, it’s likely they won’t turn to the ground unless forced it. Overall, expect quite a few fireworks in this one.

Let’s go ahead and jump into the numbers!

*Team statistics are all from the end of the 2022 regular season. Individual stats are leading returning player

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 359.3 (9th)

Points per game: 23.0 (13th)

Passing yards per game: 269.6 (3rd)

Rushing yards per game: 896 (30th)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 4,739 passing yards, 25 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 915

Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - 13

Receiving yards: WR Mike Williams - 895

Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 107

Receiving touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Five

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 346.1 (20th)

Points allowed per game: 22.6 (22nd)

Passing yards allowed per game: 200.4 (7th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 145.8 (28th)

Top Performers

Tackles: S Derwin James - 115

Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - 12

Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Eight

Passes Defended: CB Michael Davis - 15

Interceptions: CB Asante Samuel Jr., S Derwin James - Two

Forced fumbles: EDGE Khalil Mack, S Derwin James - Two

Fumble recoveries: Three tied w/ two

Dolphins Offense

Total yards per game: 364.5 (6th)

Points per game: 23.4 (11th)

Passing yards per game: 265.4 (4th)

Rushing yards per game: 99.2 (25th)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Tua Tagovailoa - 3,548 passing yards, 25 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Raheem Mostert - 891

Rushing touchdowns: RB Raheem Mostert, RB Jeff Wilson - Three

Receiving yards: WR Tyreek Hill - 1,710

Receptions: WR Tyreek Hill - 119

Receiving Touchdowns: WR Jaylen Waddle - Eight

Dolphins Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 337.8 (18th)

Points allowed per game: 23.5 (24th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 234.8 (27th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 103.0 (4th)

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Elandon Roberts - 107

Tackles for loss: DT Christian Wilkins - 16

Sacks: EDGE Jaelan Phillips - Seven

Passes Defended: CB Xavien Howard - 12

Interceptions: S Jevon Holland - Two

Forced fumbles: Three tied w/ two

Fumble recoveries: Three tied w/ two