Chargers vs. Dolphins Week 1: By the Numbers

The Chargers open their 2023 regular season this Sunday against the Dolphins inside SoFi Stadium.
Last year, we began posting weekly “snapshots” of each team’s statistics through the season up to that latest week and we’re back at it here in Week One of a brand new year.
The Dolphins were one of the top passing offenses in the league led by wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Both are back to wreack havoc on the NFL for another season. The Chargers secondary will be ready with Michael Davis and Derwin James leading the way.
The Chargers will also want to air it out, and with the Dolphins posting the fourth-ranked run defense a year ago, it’s likely they won’t turn to the ground unless forced it. Overall, expect quite a few fireworks in this one.
Let’s go ahead and jump into the numbers!
*Team statistics are all from the end of the 2022 regular season. Individual stats are leading returning player
Chargers Offense
Total yards per game: 359.3 (9th)
Points per game: 23.0 (13th)
Passing yards per game: 269.6 (3rd)
Rushing yards per game: 896 (30th)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 4,739 passing yards, 25 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 915
Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - 13
Receiving yards: WR Mike Williams - 895
Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 107
Receiving touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Five
Chargers Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 346.1 (20th)
Points allowed per game: 22.6 (22nd)
Passing yards allowed per game: 200.4 (7th)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 145.8 (28th)
Top Performers
Tackles: S Derwin James - 115
Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - 12
Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Eight
Passes Defended: CB Michael Davis - 15
Interceptions: CB Asante Samuel Jr., S Derwin James - Two
Forced fumbles: EDGE Khalil Mack, S Derwin James - Two
Fumble recoveries: Three tied w/ two
Dolphins Offense
Total yards per game: 364.5 (6th)
Points per game: 23.4 (11th)
Passing yards per game: 265.4 (4th)
Rushing yards per game: 99.2 (25th)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Tua Tagovailoa - 3,548 passing yards, 25 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Raheem Mostert - 891
Rushing touchdowns: RB Raheem Mostert, RB Jeff Wilson - Three
Receiving yards: WR Tyreek Hill - 1,710
Receptions: WR Tyreek Hill - 119
Receiving Touchdowns: WR Jaylen Waddle - Eight
Dolphins Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 337.8 (18th)
Points allowed per game: 23.5 (24th)
Passing yards allowed per game: 234.8 (27th)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 103.0 (4th)
Top Performers
Tackles: LB Elandon Roberts - 107
Tackles for loss: DT Christian Wilkins - 16
Sacks: EDGE Jaelan Phillips - Seven
Passes Defended: CB Xavien Howard - 12
Interceptions: S Jevon Holland - Two
Forced fumbles: Three tied w/ two
Fumble recoveries: Three tied w/ two
