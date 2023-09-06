Chargers Poll: How many touchdowns will the Chargers score against the Dolphins?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It’s Week One of the 2023 NFL season!

To celebrate the occasion, we’ve got a trio of questions for this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll.

To start, we want to know how many touchdowns you predict the Chargers will score in week one against the Dolphins. The Chargers scored twice (one rushing, one passing) in their 23-17 win over Miami last season and it’s assumed their offensive output should be better under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Next, we want to know which defender between the ones listed below will lead the Chargers in tackles in Week One. After that, we want to know which of the players listed will be the first to score a touchdown in the new campaign.

