Chargers Daily Links: Asante Samuel Jr. named co-starter at CB3 with Ja’Sir Taylor

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The Bolts released their unofficial depth chart for Week One against the Miami Dolphins and there aren’t a ton of surprised to touch on.

What stood out to me the most was the decision to have both Asante Samuel Jr. and Ja’Sir Taylor listed as co-starters at CB3 behind J.C. Jackson and Michael Davis. Throughout camp, Jackson and Davis had mainly stayed as the team’s starters on the outside with Samuel working in at both outside and slot cornerback. However, Taylor also got a lot of run at the slot which caused many to believe Samuel could potentially come off the bench. That just didn’t seem right for a former second-round pick who leads the team in picks since the 2021 season.

General manager Tom Telesco told the media earlier in training camp that Samuel will receive “starter” snaps but that those might come playing both outside and inside. It remains to be seen just how those snaps will be divvied up, but I’ve got a feeling we won’t be dealing with a cornerback controversy this season.

And now for today’s links.

Five questions the Chargers are facing entering the 2023 season (Chargers.com)

Derwin James knows the elephant in the room for the defense is to fix the run (Chargers Wire)

Here’s the unofficial Week One depth chart for the Chargers (Chargers.com)

Chandler Jones and the Raiders aren’t doing too hot so close to the season (Bolt Beat)

John Breech picks game winners for week one of the NFL season (CBS Sports)

Nathan Peterman has been named the backup to Justin Fields in Chicago (ESPN)

Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during Tuesday’s practice (Pro Football Talk)

Pre-season NFL power rankings (Bleacher Report)

Tom Brady believes Aaron Rodgers will have a great year with the Jets (NFL.com)

What will the Chiefs offense look like without Travis Kelce in Week One? (CBS Sports)