Welcome to our first week of in-season coverage of the 2023 season! I hope you all are as fired up for the new season as I am!

One suggestion that was made (I believe by Tui) was to replicate the Predictive Mock Draft we held this offseason, and apply it towards the regular season. To do so, I’ve created a Google Form for everyone to make a whole season’s worth of predictions, without having to sign up or share additional information other than your SBNation username. Doing this draft on a Forms spreadsheet will allow me to crunch out the results in a much easier fashion.

A link to the form is here. The questions are as follows:

Win/Loss/Tie predictions for each game on the schedule.

Will Tom make a bye-week trade? (this is a free point just for playing!)

How will the Chargers will enter the playoffs?

What playoff round the Chargers’ season will end in?

How many Chargers will be voted as first-team Pro Bowlers (not alternates/replacements)?

How many yearly awards will Chargers players and coaches win? Yearly awards are defined as an award given out during the NFL Honors ceremony during Super Bowl weekend.

Which players/coaches will win which awards?

How many receivers/running backs will have over 1000 scrimmage yards?

How many defenders will record over 6 sacks?

How many defenders will have over 4 INTs?

Who will be the Chargers head coach on January 15th?

I hope everyone enjoys making their predictions! I’ll be sure to post updates on how our predictions fared throughout the season.

BOLT UP!