It’s officially game week! The Chargers play an actual NFL game that matters this Sunday at hime inside SoFi Stadium!

With the regular season officially kicking off this Thursday, many outlets are quickly tossing out their final pre-season editions of their NFL power rankings. That sounds like a good time to restart our power rankings roundup series where we compile as many external rankings as we can find and put them all in one convenient place for you all each week.

With that said, let’s go ahead and dive right in!

“Speaking of teams I’m not confident in having confidence in, it’s the poster child for wasted confidence- the Los Angeles Chargers. Justin Herbert got his money, as he should have, but the Chargers have the same problem as the Ravens- they can’t stay healthy. If they do, then this offense should be quite good with new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The defense also has a lot of studs, but they really need to clean up how they defend the run. I know I probably shouldn’t drink the Chargers Kool-Aid again, but they are the Jake Gyllenhaal to my Heath Ledger- I just can’t quit them.” - Jarrett Bailey

“Best-case scenario: Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore proves to be the adult in the room Justin Herbert needed all along, and the offensive scheme finally embraces the power of his downfield passing ability after ranking a preposterous 31st in air yards per pass attempt a season ago. Last year’s injuries along the offensive line prove to be a blessing in disguise, and Rashawn Slater and Zion Johnson form the best left side of an offensive line in the NFL. The defense remains about league average, but Joey Bosa and Derwin James help turn it into a turnover-forcing menace. Injuries in Kansas City open up the division to Los Angeles’ taking.” “Worst-case scenario: For what feels like the 100th consecutive year, the Chargers underperform their underlying ability and choke away another lead to close the season. Change-averse ownership chooses to run it all back again anyway.” - Bo Wulf

“Is Justin Herbert ready to make an MVP run? I’m not ruling it out. The Chargers’ offensive line is as strong as it has been since his arrival. Assuming good health, I would say the same thing about the wide receivers. Austin Ekeler is back, still likely motivated by his contract desires. Throw in some weapons at tight end, and everything is there for Herbert to have a monster season — even with a wicked schedule. Last season, Herbert played through a painful rib injury and a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. That shortened some of his pass attempts and minimized the threat of him scrambling. With Herbert and the offensive line healthy, new coordinator Kellen Moore can marry his north-south run game and vertical passing game to make this one of the NFL’s most dangerous units.” - Eric Edholm

“The reports on first-round receiver Quentin Johnston weren’t great. It also wasn’t great that he played a lot in the preseason while Los Angeles’ starters sat. Josh Palmer didn’t play at all in the preseason, indicating Johnston hasn’t passed him on the depth chart. There’s still plenty of time for Johnston to get involved, but it might be slow at the beginning.” - Frank Schwab