Chargers Daily Links: Dolphins could be without OT Terron Armstead against Bolts

Good morning, Chargers fans!

On Monday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told the media that Armstead did not practice and that he’s “progressing” back from a leg injury he sustained in a joint practice back on August 17th. As it stands, his availability for week one against the Chargers is still up in the air.

#Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said LT Terron Armstead did not practice today. Says he is “progressing.” Status for Sunday vs. the #Chargers is unknown. — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) September 4, 2023

Armstead is a former Second-Team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler who signed with the Dolphins after nine years with the Saints. He’s been one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL during his career and his presence — or lack thereof — in week one could be a notable hit to the Dolphins’ chances of leaving SoFi Stadium with a victory. Should he sit out, fans will expect a massive outing from both Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack against a Miami front five that’s missing their top protector for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

