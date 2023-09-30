Good morning Bolts From the Blue! I hope everyone has diligently practiced our core values throughout this special week: those being Family, Trust, and Respect.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chargers enter this game as 6-point favorites against the Raiders. It should be a wild game with Jimmy Garoppolo still in concussion protocol, the Chargers secondary filled with practice squad call-ups, and Corey Linsley out on medical leave.

My favorite pick of the week would be the Rams (-1) taking on the Colts (+1). The Colts seem like a soft 2-1 team, with Anthony Richardson making some spunky plays but still having a long way to go before really taking command of this offense. Aaron Donald is likely facing off against a rookie left tackle, Richardson is likely in for a long day, and the Rams offense has been surprisingly capable during Cooper Kupp’s absence.

Here are your staff picks for the week:

