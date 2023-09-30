 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 4 Game Picks as the Chargers take on the Raiders

Your BFTB staff has another round of picks for this Sunday’s game slate, and don’t forget to enter your Survivor contest picks!

By Kyle DeDiminicantanio
/ new
Good morning Bolts From the Blue! I hope everyone has diligently practiced our core values throughout this special week: those being Family, Trust, and Respect.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chargers enter this game as 6-point favorites against the Raiders. It should be a wild game with Jimmy Garoppolo still in concussion protocol, the Chargers secondary filled with practice squad call-ups, and Corey Linsley out on medical leave.

My favorite pick of the week would be the Rams (-1) taking on the Colts (+1). The Colts seem like a soft 2-1 team, with Anthony Richardson making some spunky plays but still having a long way to go before really taking command of this offense. Aaron Donald is likely facing off against a rookie left tackle, Richardson is likely in for a long day, and the Rams offense has been surprisingly capable during Cooper Kupp’s absence.

Here are your staff picks for the week:

Also - don’t forget to keep up with your Survivor Picks! Here us another link to our Survivor article. Good luck everyone!

