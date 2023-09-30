Chargers Roster Moves: Corey Linsley placed on IR, JT Woods put on NFI list

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Chargers placed Corey Linsley on injured reserve and put JT Woods on the non-football injury list. The decisions come one day before their Week Four matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

we’ve signed two players to our active roster, placed corey linsley and jt woods on reserve/non-football illness + other moves ahead of #LVvsLAC



Linsley, the Chargers’ veteran center, was placed on IR following the diagnosis of a non-emergent heart-related medical issue. He is set to miss at least four weeks but his status for the rest of the season is very much up in the air with very little information being provided to the public. Will Clapp is set to start in his place on Sunday and the Chargers have seemed confident in Clapp’s ability all offseason with this being his chance to show that trust can translate to the field.

Woods has been put on the NFI list following a week of missed practice due to an undisclosed illness. Both AJ Finley and Dean Marlowe have been called up to the active roster to fill vacant safety roles with Derwin James also in doubt for this week’s game and Alohi Gillman carrying a questionable tag into Sunday, as well. The Bolts’ secondary is reeling after a series of injuries this week and as a result Brandon Staley and his staff has been asked to explore the depths of the roster in order to find a starting unit capable of slowing Davante Adams and the rest of the Raiders' passing attack.

Joey Bosa has also been downgraded to doubtful after the final injury report released on Friday initially showed his game status as questionable. In response to this update, edge rusher Andrew Farmer has been moved to the active squad for the game tomorrow. The Chargers also activated both wide receiver Keelan Doss. Both players will be providing depth to position groups that have been plagued by injuries over the past week.

This roster is carrying a dozen injury tags into the game on Sunday so the early Week Five bye following the Raiders game is going to be a welcomed break for all in the powder blue.