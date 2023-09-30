The Chargers (-5) have their first divisional matchup on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams have started the season playing below the lofty expectations they had for themselves. The Raiders’ formerly dominant rushing attack has been completely shut down in the first three games; they are so far ranked last in total rushing with 185 yards, a major regression from the previous season where Josh Jacobs earned the rushing title with an incredibly impressive 1,653 yard season. The Chargers have had their own problems on the ground as well despite looking great in Week One, but the offense has been kelp afloat thanks to Justin Herbert’s efficiency with the football.

Here some of my favorite prop bets for this Week 4 matchup, all available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Keenan Allen - Over 7.5 Receptions, -110

It’s not a bad idea to just slam Keenan Allen bets. Keenan is looking like his vintage self; although he still doesn’t have the YAC ability he possessed early in his career, he’s as dominant of a route runner as ever and is only getting better at reading defensive coverages and sitting in zone coverage gaps.

If Austin Ekeler misses another game, the receivers will likely have the added responsibility of supplementing the run game with plenty of quick-hitting underneath passes, which plays to Allen’s strength. With Mike Williams lost for the season, Kellen Moore will be forced to be a little extra creative with his play calling, and Allen will be as important as ever to his young quarterback.

Keenan Allen - Alternate Receiving Yards 125+, +310

Don’t overthink it. The running game has been struggling, Mike Williams is hurt, and the Chargers receivers still boast too much talent for the Raiders to scheme against Allen. Even if they try to blanket Keenan with extra coverage, it’s hard to believe he’ll be kept in check. 125 yards seems like a “pick ‘em” bet this week, with equal likelihood of it happening or not, so the +310 payout is too good to pass up here.

Justin Herbert - Over 25.5 Pass Completions, -125

Kellen Moore has Justin Herbert running like a well-oiled machine, and as long as the running game continues to struggle, I expect a lot more high-percentage, quick-hitting plays like we saw against the Vikings. 26 is a pretty low completion threshold for a quarterback coming off a 40-completion performance, and the only time Herbert hasn’t surpassed 26 completions was when the running game was absolutely rolling against the Dolphins. With Corey Linsley on the IR, and Ekeler’s availability doubtful, I don’t expect Kellen Moore to have the luxury of relying on the run game.

What bets are you placing, Bolts From the Blue?