Chargers to place Corey Linsley on IR with non-emergent heart issue

After missing every practice this week with an undisclosed injury, the Chargers officially announced that center Corey Linsley will be placed on injured reserve Saturday with what they’re calling a non-emergent heart condition. No further details were given beyond that.

Linsley and his team will continue to work with Chargers staff and medical professionals to gather more information about his immediate future.

In his absence, the Chargers will look to backup center Will Clapp who started a trio of games in 2022. He signed a one-year deal to return to the team prior to this season.

Linsley has started 33 total games for the Chargers since he signed a five-year deal in 2021. He was the crown jewel of the team’s free-agent class that year and the first big move made by Brandon Staley as head coach.

Linsley has been incremental in Justin Herbert’s development as one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. We wish him the best and hope for a speedy recovery from this very unfortunate situation.