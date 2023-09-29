Chargers Injury Report: Austin Ekeler, Derwin James DOUBTFUL for Raiders matchup

The Chargers will be without a handful of starters when they take the field against the Raiders on Sunday.

According to the team’s final injury report, starting center Corey Linsley and safety JT Woods are both listed as OUT this week. Linsley had been dealing with an undisclosed illness all week and did not log any practice time. Safety JT Woods was a mid-week addition to the report.

Cornerback and special teamer Deane Leonard, running back Austin Ekeler, and safety Derwin James are all listed as DOUBTFUL for Sunday. James injured his hamstring late in the win over the Vikings while Ekeler looks to be preparing for a Week Six return from an ankle injury that has held him out of practice since Week One.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa and safety Alohi Gilman are both QUESTIONABLE. Gilman was hampered for most of this week but it’s looking like he’ll give it a go. With Woods and James sidelined, former UDFA Raheem Layne looks like he’ll earn his first NFL start against the Raiders while rookie AJ Finley could be in line for a game day promotion.