Chargers Injury Report: Kenneth Murray returns to practice, Austin Ekeler limited once more

The Chargers’ Thursday injury report is essentially no shorter than it was one Wednesday but several players took steps forward towards playing against the Raiders on Sunday.

Austin Ekeler was once again at practice going to through a limited workload. It’s not certain he’ll return this week, but the back has already said that if he can push to play, he will.

After earning a veteran’s rest day, Khalil Mack was taken off the report entirely.

Kenneth Murray was a non-participant on Wednesday but returned in a limited fashion.

Safeties Derwin James and Alohi Gilman were both sidelined Thursday with their hamstring and heel injuries. It’s looking doubtful they could suit up this weekend after missing multiple practices.

Corey Linsley and Gerald Everett were both absent once again with undisclosed injuries. Joey Bosa was also sidelined as he now has both a hamstring and toe injury.

Deane Leonard was a new addition Thursday with a hamstring injury.