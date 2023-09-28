 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where do Chargers offensive players stand statistically after Week 3?

Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen each stuffed the stat sheet in their 28-24 win over the Vikings.

By Michael Peterson
Los Angeles Chargers v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Chargers offense had another uber-productive outing against the Vikings in Week Three. Justin Herbert threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns while Keenan Allen caught 18 passes for 215 yards. Mike Williams, prior to the injury, caught seven passes for 121 yards.

It was the type of day Charger fan dream when they hope for offensive fireworks from their star players.

I wish I could say more positive remarks about the rushing attack, but that unfortunately fell flat with Austin Ekeler missing his second consecutive game with an ankle injury.

Either way, the Chargers’ recent performance helped multiple players shoot up the rankings for their respective positions.

Let’s take a look!

QB Justin Herbert

  • Passing yards: 939 (3rd)
  • Passing touchdowns: Six (T-5th)
  • Completions: 90 (2nd)
  • Interceptions: Zero (T-1st)

RB Austin Ekeler

  • Rushing Yards: 117 (33rd)
  • Rushing touchdowns: One (T-17th)

RB Joshua Kelley

  • Rushing Yards: 142 (23rd)
  • Rushing touchdowns: One (T-17th)

WR Keenan Allen

  • Receptions: 32 (1st)
  • Receiving yards: 402 (3rd)
  • Receiving touchdowns: Two (T-6th)

WR Mike Williams*

  • Receptions: 19 (T-15th)
  • Receiving yards: 249 (13th)
  • Receiving touchdowns: One (T-31st)

*Done for the season with an ACL tear

TE Donald Parham

  • Receiving touchdowns: Three (T-2nd)

