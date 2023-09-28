The Chargers offense had another uber-productive outing against the Vikings in Week Three. Justin Herbert threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns while Keenan Allen caught 18 passes for 215 yards. Mike Williams, prior to the injury, caught seven passes for 121 yards.

It was the type of day Charger fan dream when they hope for offensive fireworks from their star players.

I wish I could say more positive remarks about the rushing attack, but that unfortunately fell flat with Austin Ekeler missing his second consecutive game with an ankle injury.

Either way, the Chargers’ recent performance helped multiple players shoot up the rankings for their respective positions.

Let’s take a look!

QB Justin Herbert

Passing yards: 939 (3rd)

Passing touchdowns: Six (T-5th)

Completions: 90 (2nd)

Interceptions: Zero (T-1st)

Justin Herbert's arm is special. Can't throw it any better than this. pic.twitter.com/v6NzI2oYdk — Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) September 25, 2023

RB Austin Ekeler

Rushing Yards: 117 (33rd)

Rushing touchdowns: One (T-17th)

RB Joshua Kelley

Rushing Yards: 142 (23rd)

Rushing touchdowns: One (T-17th)

WR Keenan Allen

Receptions: 32 (1st)

Receiving yards: 402 (3rd)

Receiving touchdowns: Two (T-6th)

I was FREAKING OUT!! What a special moment for Chargers fans! I can't be the only one getting flashbacks. BOLT UP BABY KEENAN ALLEN IS AMONG THE GREATS ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ZfnUCx4Joh — Director (@TheDirector_YT) September 24, 2023

WR Mike Williams*

Receptions: 19 (T-15th)

Receiving yards: 249 (13th)

Receiving touchdowns: One (T-31st)

*Done for the season with an ACL tear

TE Donald Parham