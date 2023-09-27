Austin Ekeler at practice with helmet, could practice in limited fashion

Austin Ekeler has missed the past two games for the Chargers after injuring his ankle against the Dolphins in Week One. The Chargers rushing attack has fallen off a cliff since that same game where the offense compiled 234 yards. Against both the Titans and Vikings combined, the Chargers managed just 91 yards behind the likes of Joshua Kelley and Elijah Dotson.

But the light at the end of the tunnel might finally be here.

According to the media in attendance, Ekeler has been seen on the field with the Chargers going through stretches with his helmet and gloves in hand. As it stands, it sure looks like the team’s starting running back has a chance to get back in the mix for Week Four’s tilt with the Raiders.

#Chargers RB is Austin Ekeler (ankle) s back at practice. He’s stretching and going through warm ups with the rest of the team. He’s moving without any limitations on that injured ankle so far. — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) September 27, 2023

Since Ekeler has been sidelined, Kelley has led the backfield in snaps with rookie UDFA Elijah Dotson earning the second most behind him. Former fourth-round pick Isaiah Spiller was a healthy inactive against the Dolphins and has served in a RB3 role while Ekeler’s been out.