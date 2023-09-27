Chargers Injury Report: Austin Ekeler limited in return to practice

The Chargers dropped their first injury report of Week Four and it’s unfortunately much larger than it’s been through the first few games of the season.

In all, 10 players were listed on the report with plenty of starters among them.

Three players are cited with a limited tag while seven others were non-participants. Austin Ekeler headlines the list as he returned to the field for the first time since Week One. He remains hobbled by an ankle injury but it’s incredibly encouraging to see him back on the field. The same goes with Kendricks who is still rehabbing a hamstring injury. Rashawn Slater was also limited with an ankle injury.

Joey Bosa, Gerald Everett, Alohi Gilman, Derwin James, Corey Linsley, Khalil Mack, Kenneth Murray were all non-participants. Mack’s DNP stems from a veteran’s rest day while Bosa’s designation likely stems from his continued slow-roll from a hamstring injury. Gilman, James, and Murray were banged up quite a bit in their thrilling win over the Vikings, as well. Everett and Linsley both missed Wednesday’s practice with a undisclosed illness.

While this looks bad, it sure seems like this was just a day for the veterans and starters to rehab some bruises and bumps. We’ll check back later this week and if things are still looking bad, then maybe we can begin to freak out.