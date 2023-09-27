Chargers vs. Raiders Week 4: By the Numbers

The Chargers passing attack exploded against the Vikings to the tune of 454 yards and four touchdowns against the Vikings. That unit remains one of the top groups in the league, but now they’ll have to continue their dominance without Mike Williams who was lost for the year due to a torn ACL. Rookie Quentin Johnston is up next.
On the ground, the Chargers couldn’t muster much. Joshua Kelley took 11 carries for 12 yards to lead the entire team. After galloping for 234 yards in Week 1, the Chargers haven’t reached 100 yards combined over the past two games.
In Week Four, they face Raiders team struggling to find an identity. Last year’s rushing leader Josh Jacobs has 108 yards through three games and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has more interceptions this season (six) than touchdowns (five).
If I was a betting man, I’d pound for a Chargers win, but you just never quite know how these intra-division games will go.
With that said, let’s go ahead and jump into the numbers!
*Team statistics all via ESPN Stats. Individual stats via Pro Football Reference.
Chargers Offense
Total yards per game: 416.7 (2nd)
Points per game: 28.7 (T-5th)
Passing yards per game: 308.7 (3rd)
Rushing yards per game: 108.0 (13th)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 939 passing yards, six touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Josh Kelley - 142
Rushing touchdowns: Three tied w/ one
Receiving yards: WR Keenan Allen - 402
Receptions: WR Keenan Allen - 32
Receiving touchdowns: TE Donald Parham - Three
Chargers Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 450.7 (31st)
Points allowed per game: 29.0 (28th)
Passing yards allowed per game: 337.0 (32nd)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 113.7 (15th)
Top Performers
Tackles: S Derwin James - 24
Tackles for loss: Three tied w/ three
Sacks: Joey Bosa - Three
Passes Defended: CB J.C Jackson, CB Michael Davis - Three
Interceptions: CB J.C. Jackson, LB Kenneth Murray - One
Forced fumbles: S Alohi Gilman - One
Fumble recoveries: DT Nick Williams, S Alohi Gilman - One
Raiders Offense
Total yards per game: 287.7 (24th)
Points per game: 15.0 (30th)
Passing yards per game: 226.0 (14th)
Rushing yards per game: 61.7 (32nd)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Jimmy Garoppolo - 709 passing yards, five touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Josh Jacobs - 108
Rushing touchdowns: None
Receiving yards: WR Davante Adams - 322
Receptions: WR Davate Adams - 25
Receiving Touchdowns: WR Davante Adams - Three
Raiders Defense
Total yards per game: 347.7 (18th)
Points per game: 25.7 (24th)
Passing yards per game: 220.3 (15th)
Rushing yards per game: 127.3 (21st)
Top Performers
Tackles: LB Robert Spillane - 28
Tackles for loss: Six tied w/ two
Sacks: EDGE Maxx Crosby - Two
Passes Defended: CB Nate Hobbs - Three
Interceptions: None
Forced fumbles: None
Fumble recoveries: None
