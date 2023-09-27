Chargers vs. Raiders Week 4: By the Numbers

The Chargers passing attack exploded against the Vikings to the tune of 454 yards and four touchdowns against the Vikings. That unit remains one of the top groups in the league, but now they’ll have to continue their dominance without Mike Williams who was lost for the year due to a torn ACL. Rookie Quentin Johnston is up next.

On the ground, the Chargers couldn’t muster much. Joshua Kelley took 11 carries for 12 yards to lead the entire team. After galloping for 234 yards in Week 1, the Chargers haven’t reached 100 yards combined over the past two games.

In Week Four, they face Raiders team struggling to find an identity. Last year’s rushing leader Josh Jacobs has 108 yards through three games and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has more interceptions this season (six) than touchdowns (five).

If I was a betting man, I’d pound for a Chargers win, but you just never quite know how these intra-division games will go.

With that said, let’s go ahead and jump into the numbers!

*Team statistics all via ESPN Stats. Individual stats via Pro Football Reference.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 416.7 (2nd)

Points per game: 28.7 (T-5th)

Passing yards per game: 308.7 (3rd)

Rushing yards per game: 108.0 (13th)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 939 passing yards, six touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Josh Kelley - 142

Rushing touchdowns: Three tied w/ one

Receiving yards: WR Keenan Allen - 402

Receptions: WR Keenan Allen - 32

Receiving touchdowns: TE Donald Parham - Three

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 450.7 (31st)

Points allowed per game: 29.0 (28th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 337.0 (32nd)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 113.7 (15th)

Top Performers

Tackles: S Derwin James - 24

Tackles for loss: Three tied w/ three

Sacks: Joey Bosa - Three

Passes Defended: CB J.C Jackson, CB Michael Davis - Three

Interceptions: CB J.C. Jackson, LB Kenneth Murray - One

Forced fumbles: S Alohi Gilman - One

Fumble recoveries: DT Nick Williams, S Alohi Gilman - One

Raiders Offense

Total yards per game: 287.7 (24th)

Points per game: 15.0 (30th)

Passing yards per game: 226.0 (14th)

Rushing yards per game: 61.7 (32nd)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Jimmy Garoppolo - 709 passing yards, five touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Josh Jacobs - 108

Rushing touchdowns: None

Receiving yards: WR Davante Adams - 322

Receptions: WR Davate Adams - 25

Receiving Touchdowns: WR Davante Adams - Three

Raiders Defense

Total yards per game: 347.7 (18th)

Points per game: 25.7 (24th)

Passing yards per game: 220.3 (15th)

Rushing yards per game: 127.3 (21st)

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Robert Spillane - 28

Tackles for loss: Six tied w/ two

Sacks: EDGE Maxx Crosby - Two

Passes Defended: CB Nate Hobbs - Three

Interceptions: None

Forced fumbles: None

Fumble recoveries: None