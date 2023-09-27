Chargers Poll: Did you agree with the decision to bench J.C. Jackson?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Hello Charger fans!

This week for SB Nation Reacts, we’ve got two additional poll questions to go with our weekly confidence check-in.

First up, we want to hear how all of you feel about the most-polarizing decision made by Brandon Staley on Sunday. Did you agree or disagree with the call to go for it on fourth-and-one from their own 24-yard line with 1:47 remaining in the game? Should they have punted away and played it safe?

Second, we want to know how you all feel about the decision to have cornerback J.C. Jackson be a healthy inactive against the Vikings amidst his early season struggles. Was it the right move in the end since they did come out victorious? Is it a bad business decision? Let us know below!