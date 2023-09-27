Chargers Daily Links: Bolts earn ‘B+’ in victory over Vikings

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Despite starting the season 0-2, CBS Sports NFL analyst John Breech had bee pretty good to the Chargers in regards to his weekly letter grades he hands out each week. After all, the team had been competitive enough to warrant high marks for the most part, it was simply coming out on top in the that they couldn’t quite pin down.

But they did this week!

For their dramatic efforts in Minnesota, Breech gave the Chargers a B+. If it wasn’t for the abysmal defense, there’s no doubt they could have pushed for an A or A+.

Here’s what Breech had to say about their Week Three performance:

“The Chargers defense hasn’t come up with many big stops this year, but that changed in this game. The defense came up huge in crunch time with two big stops in the fourth quarter. Not only did they stuff the Vikings on a fourth-and-goal from the two, but Kenneth Murray also iced the game with an interception on Minnesota’s final offensive play. If the Chargers defense uses this game as a stepping stone, this team could soon be dangerous. Offensively, the Chargers did struggle on the ground without Austin Ekeler, but Justin Herbert more than made up for that by throwing for 405 yards and three touchdowns.”

And now for today’s links.

Five things to know about new Chargers wide receiver Simi Fehoko (Chargers.com)

The Chargers placed Mike Williams on IR and signed S AJ Finley to the practice squad (Chargers.com)

Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen sit atop their respective positions at several statistics (Chargers Wire)

Could the Chargers’ signing of Simi Fehoko spell bad news for j? (Bolt Beat)

Aaron Rodgers wants the Jets offense to “grow up a little” following sideline spats on Sunday (ESPN)

Travis Kelce discussed what it was like to play with Taylor Swift in attendance (ESPN)

John Breech picks games from the Week Four slate (CBS Sports)

Raheem Mostert believes the Dolphins are the fastest team in the NFL (NFL.com)

Doug Pederson wants Calvin Ridley to relax and just be himself to fix slump (Pro Football Talk)

The Jets defense is reportedly unhappy with Robert Saleh (Bleacher Report)