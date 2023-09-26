Chargers place Mike Williams on IR, sign S AJ Finley to the practice squad

On Tuesday afternoon, the Chargers officially announced that wide receiver Mike Williams is being placed on injured reserve after tearing his ACL against the Vikings this past Sunday. Williams had caught seven passes for 121 yards and a touchdown in the game before the injury occurred.

To help reinforce the wide receiver room, the Chargers are signing former Cowboys 2021 draft pick Simi Fehoko, the cousin of former Chargers defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko. The wideout played three season at Stanford before being selected by Dallas in the fifth round.

In another move, the Chargers signed 2023 UDFA safety AJ Finely to the practice squad.

we've placed Mike Williams on injured reserve and signed WR Simi Fehoko



→ https://t.co/E4HFSC43XQ pic.twitter.com/O8y3X9tEcu — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 26, 2023

Fehoko is another tall, physically-imposing wideout that most certainly fits the vibe of the Chargers’ pass catchers. At just a hair under 6’4 and 220 pounds, Fehoko ran his 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds. His 6.83 time in the three-cone drill is also quite impressive as it shows he’s got the elite change-of-direction skills.

In five career games with the Cowboys, Fehoko caught five passes for 24 yards.