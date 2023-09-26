 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers Community Discussion: Did you agree with Brandon Staley’s fourth-down decision vs. the Vikings?

Brandon Staley made another polarizing decision against the Vikings. Luckily for him, it did to come back to bite the Chargers.

By Michael Peterson
Los Angeles Chargers v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Welcome back to another Chargers Community Discussion!

This week, I want to hear all of your thoughts on the polarizing decision made by Brandon Staley to go for it on fourth-and-one from the Chargers’ own 24-yard line. We all know the outcome and we all know the context surrounding the decision.

Did you agree with the decision overall? Was it the right decision but the wrong play called? Was it a bad decision emphasized by an even worse play call? We want to hear it all.

Go ahead and post your thoughts below and you might see your thoughts highlighted in a post later this week!

