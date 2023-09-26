Chargers Daily Links: Legal issue did not affect J.C. Jackson’s status against Vikings

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Brandon Staley met with the media on Monday to answer a host of questions following Sunday’s win over the Vikings. He received a number of questions regarding J.C. Jackson and his status with the team following his recent inactive status against Minnesota, on top of the recent legal issues the cornerback is now dealing with stemming from a 2021 speeding charge.

Staley was mum on any further detail regarding the issue, referring to it as a “private” matter that Jackson is going through personally. The biggest nugget of info came when Staley was asked if the legal issue played any role in keeping him off the field on Sunday. Staley said that it did not play a role in the decision at all, leading us to speculate that it really is coming down to his lack of improvement on the field.

Following the win, Staley repeated to us that Jackson being inactive gave the Chargers the best chance to beat the Vikings. That now looks to have been the right decision, but it only further highlights just how much of a mistake his five-year, $82.5 million contract was. Luckily, the team has a pretty easy out should they make Jackson a post-June 1st cut next year as they’d eat just $5 million in dead money but recoup $14.375 million, per Over The Cap.

And now for today's links.

