Social media was abuzz on Sunday when news broke that cornerback J.C. Jackson was a healthy inactive for the matchup against the Vikings. Although Jackson’s play had been subpar in the first two games of the season, fans were expecting a slow start as he rebuilt confidence in his surgically repaired knee. Seeing Jackson in street clothes on the sidelines of the Chargers’ must-win matchup against the Vikings was jarring and naturally led to trade or waive speculation.

After all, what else are you going to do with a player you signed for five years and $82.5 million just a little over a year ago?

As of Monday afternoon, it appears the cause of the healthy scratch was apparently a legal issue stemming from a 2021 arrest for criminal speeding.

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson violated the terms of his probation, and a Massachusetts judge today issued an arrest warrant after he failed to appear in court Friday. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 25, 2023

Jackson apparently failed to appear in court Friday, putting him in violation of the terms of his probation. A Massachusetts judge has issued his arrest warrant, which likely led to Brandon Staley not playing him on Sunday.

We’ll continue to monitor the situation and keep our Bolts From the Blue community updated as more information becomes available.