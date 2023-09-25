Chargers open as 5.5-point favorites over the Raiders

Following their dramatic win over the Vikings on Sunday, the Chargers have opened up as 5.5-point favorites over the Raiders in Week Four, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Raiders are coming off a 23-18 loss to the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and could be without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo who is currently in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Las Vegas is also 1-2 on the season with their lone win coming in Week One with a 17-16 victory over the Broncos.

Wide receiver Davante Adams is still the leader for the Raiders on offense with 322 yards and three touchdowns so far this season. After leading the league in rushing a year ago, Josh Jacobs is off to a rough start with only 108 yards on 45 carries. Jimmy G has thrown for 709 yards with five touchdowns to six interceptions.

Sunday’s game will be played at SoFi Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PST.