Mike Williams tears ACL, will miss remainder of 2023 season

The good vibes of the Chargers’ first win unfortunately couldn’t last long.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a torn ACL against the Vikings. The injury was confirmed by an MRI on Monday morning.

In two-plus games, Williams had caught 19 passes for 249 yards and one touchdown before the injury.

Source: #Chargers WR Mike Williams has torn his ACL and is out for the season, the MRI confirmed. pic.twitter.com/OHkErQdNW7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2023

Without Williams, the Chargers will have to rely on 2023 first-round pick Quentin Johnston to play a larger role within the offense much sooner than the team likely wanted him to. So far in his rookie season, Johnston has caught five passes for just 26 yards. The Chargers also have Joshua Palmer — who caught a touchdown against the Vikings — and fellow rookie Derius Davi currently on the active roster.

Practice squad wide receiver Keelan Doss is also likely to be promoted to the active roster moving foward. He led the Chargers in both receptions and receiving yards during the preseason.