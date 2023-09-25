Chargers Daily Links: Victory Monday open thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Welcome to the first #VictoryMonday of the 2023 season!

The Chargers found a way to finish a game on Sunday when Kenneth Murray picked off Kirk Cousins in the end zone to put the final exclamation on a wild 28-24 win in Minneapolis. Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen were unstoppable for most of the day and the defense did just enough to keep the Vikings at bay.

Let’s celebrate! You’ve all waited long enough for one of these. Feel to discuss anything and everything in the thread below regarding the team’s big win!

And now for today’s links.

Five takeaways from the Chargers’ win over the Vikings (Chargers.com)

Keenan Allen had a “maestro” performance against the Vikings (Chargers.com)

J.C. Jackson was a healthy scratch against the Vikings (Chargers Wire)

Chargers fear Mike Williams’ injury is season ending (CBS Sports)

Overreactions to Week Three of the NFL season (ESPN)

Handing out letter grades to every team who played on Sunday (CBS Sports)

What we learned from each of Sunday’s games (NFL.com)

The home crowd noise interfered with the Vikings hearing their final play call (Pro Football Talk)

The Steelers had to emergency land in Kansas City on their way home from Las Vegas (Bleacher Report)

Patrick Mahomes became the fastest player to 25,000 career passing yards (ESPN)