Derwin James leaves 4th quarter with an injury

Derwin James was seen on the sideline with ice wrapped on his thigh

By Ryan Watkins
Los Angeles Chargers v Tennessee Titans Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Derwin James has picked up an injury in the fourth quarter. There was no obvious sign of when the injury occurred but the broadcast cameras picked up that Derwin was sat on the bench with ice wrapped around the back of his thigh. He went into the blue tent as Mike Williams left it but was quickly given an injury designation as Questionable to return for a hamstring injury.

The Chargers’ defensive leader is a huge miss for a defense that has struggled so far this seasons. His presence, both physically and mentally, is going to be hard to replace however the Bolts need to carry their next man up attitude with injuries really piling up. Look for JT Woods to step up on all packages now with Raheem Layne and Dean Marlowe providing depth and potentially come in on Dime sets.

